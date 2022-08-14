ELYSIA (EL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.60 Million

ELYSIA (EL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. ELYSIA has a market cap of $12.67 million and $4.60 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,325.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064642 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr.

ELYSIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

