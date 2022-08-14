Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 32.4% in July

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 520,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ENI by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E stock remained flat at $24.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 410,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,858. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76.

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($15.61) to €15.40 ($15.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.02.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

