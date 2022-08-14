Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in July

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF remained flat at $2.49 during midday trading on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

