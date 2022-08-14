Equal Market Capitalization Achieves $273,813.22 (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Equal has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $273,813.22 and $493.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,364.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064240 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Equal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

