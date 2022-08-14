Equity Investment Corp Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,042,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198,769 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 4.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.08% of AT&T worth $142,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 205,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,059 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $636,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in AT&T by 4.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 203,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in AT&T by 56.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 426,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 153,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in AT&T by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 90,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,822,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057,768. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

