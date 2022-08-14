Equity Investment Corp Has $645,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 549,731 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,058,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,510,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

