Equity Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 1,119,460 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,119,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,473,000. Cardinal Health accounts for 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.40% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. 5,356,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,053. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

