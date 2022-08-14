Etherland (ELAND) One Day Volume Hits $859.00

Etherland (ELAND) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Etherland coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherland has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Etherland has a total market capitalization of $247,071.62 and $859.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,352.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004146 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00126975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00064353 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken.

Buying and Selling Etherland

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

