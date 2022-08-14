EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EuroDry by 40.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the first quarter worth $339,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Price Performance

Shares of EDRY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 68,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.55. EuroDry has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($0.22). EuroDry had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. Equities analysts expect that EuroDry will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

