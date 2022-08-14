ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $73,146.56 and approximately $46.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002320 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000304 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

