Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,701 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Insider Activity

Exelon Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,867. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

