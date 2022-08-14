Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEEXF. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

FEEXF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

