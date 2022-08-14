FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in July

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,318,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the July 15th total of 5,465,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33,184.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF remained flat at $11.65 during trading on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCBBF shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €13.70 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($13.37) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

