Flamingo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.85 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $58.95 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

