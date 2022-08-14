Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 12,455 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

