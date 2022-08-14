Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $364,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

