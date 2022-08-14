Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Axonics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,010.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axonics Stock Up 3.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.