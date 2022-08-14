FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Short Interest Up 12.5% in July

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 9.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth $363,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXW remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Friday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.