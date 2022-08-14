Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LVHD stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.79. 164,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,527. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4,267.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 456,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 446,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,736 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1,046.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 432,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter.

