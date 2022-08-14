Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LVHD stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.79. 164,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,527. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
