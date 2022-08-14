Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:GANX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 7,734.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.