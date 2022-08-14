GameCredits (GAME) One Day Volume Hits $25,497.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. GameCredits has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $25,497.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00260187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

