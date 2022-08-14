Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 33.5% in July

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,300 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 1,909,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Friday. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Gentera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

