GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GigInternational1 Price Performance

GigInternational1 stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,033. GigInternational1 has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigInternational1

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in GigInternational1 by 29.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in GigInternational1 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GigInternational1

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

