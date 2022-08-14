Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) versus Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Critical Review

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Frontier Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. Given Frontier Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -284.02% -60.52% Frontier Group -5.01% -34.00% -3.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. 85.8% of Frontier Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 22.74, meaning that its stock price is 2,174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.22 -$19.82 million N/A N/A Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.51 -$102.00 million ($0.64) -22.34

Global Crossing Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Group.

Summary

Frontier Group beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.