Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.44. 1,745,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

