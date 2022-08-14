Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Global Water Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE GWR opened at C$18.80 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of C$16.47 and a twelve month high of C$25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.70 million and a PE ratio of 69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22.
Global Water Resources Company Profile
