Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE GWR opened at C$18.80 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of C$16.47 and a twelve month high of C$25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.70 million and a PE ratio of 69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

