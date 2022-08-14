Golff Hits Market Capitalization of $592,267.51 (GOF)

Golff (GOF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Golff has a total market cap of $592,267.51 and $643,858.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golff has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golff Profile

Golff (GOF) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance.

Golff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

