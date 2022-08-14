Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLBGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Green Planet Bioengineering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GPLB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

About Green Planet Bioengineering

(Get Rating)

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd. operates as a shell company, with the purpose of acquisition and merging with an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Planet Bioengineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Planet Bioengineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.