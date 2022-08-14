Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Green Planet Bioengineering Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GPLB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00.
About Green Planet Bioengineering
