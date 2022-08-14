Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Greenlane Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 299,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.60). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $46.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane will post -5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

About Greenlane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Stories

