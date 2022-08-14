Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROMW) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of GROMW stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

