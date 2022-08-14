Guider Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $4,215.80 and approximately $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,296.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00126820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.