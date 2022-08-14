Hakka.Finance Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $817,021.82 and $213.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,391.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00127057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00064790 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

