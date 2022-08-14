Hamster Market Capitalization Hits $7.29 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $98,809.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014122 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hamster
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
