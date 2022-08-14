Hamster Market Capitalization Hits $7.29 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $98,809.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.