Handshake Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43,728.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Handshake has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $43,728.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,999.89 or 0.08019566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00173655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00021296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00260132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00676180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00570670 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005565 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 519,872,112 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

