HAPI Tops 24-Hour Volume of $984,982.00 (HAPI)

HAPI (HAPI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $20.32 million and $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00063529 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

HAPI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

