HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS HAVLF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,966. HAVN Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

