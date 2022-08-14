Helium Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Helium has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $8.83 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $8.36 or 0.00034073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00117041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00258774 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000304 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000114 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,789,933 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

