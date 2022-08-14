Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Honest Trading Up 2.3 %

HNST stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,776. Honest has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $362.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $51,585.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,319.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,526 shares of company stock valued at $106,394. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honest by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 144,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Honest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honest by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

