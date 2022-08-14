Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,133 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 113,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 548,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

