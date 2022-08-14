HYCON Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,081.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. HYCON has a market cap of $334,932.11 and approximately $38,081.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

