Hyve Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67,876.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Hyve has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $67,876.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013958 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

