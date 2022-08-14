Hyve Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67,876.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Hyve has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $67,876.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013958 BTC.
About Hyve
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Hyve
