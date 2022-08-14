IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 120.69% and a negative net margin of 1,000.63%.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IDXAF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.42.
