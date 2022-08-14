IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 120.69% and a negative net margin of 1,000.63%.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDXAF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.