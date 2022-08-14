Idle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,716.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Idle has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002026 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $1,716.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014262 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Idle Profile
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,236,231 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.
Idle Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.