Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Sells 1,230 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$28.95. 405,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,890. The firm has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.33. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$24.16 and a 52 week high of C$31.16.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 115.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALA. TD Securities increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.79.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.