Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $486.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.59. The company has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.