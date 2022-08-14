Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.4% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

QQQ traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,928,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,694,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

