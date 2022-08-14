iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $103.12. 3,643,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

