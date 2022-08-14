iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.39. 75,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,374. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

