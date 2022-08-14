JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 224,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOFF remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 31,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,315. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOFF. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,608,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 293,812 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $20,011,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,944,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after acquiring an additional 496,178 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,365 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,364,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 246,860 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

