Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jones Soda Trading Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS JSDA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. 69,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,396. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 58.58% and a negative net margin of 24.98%.

About Jones Soda

(Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.