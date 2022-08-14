Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jones Soda Trading Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS JSDA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. 69,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,396. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 58.58% and a negative net margin of 24.98%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

